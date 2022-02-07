Peebles will challenge Rupp for commissioner

A former Fulton County Commissioner is challenging a current commissioner in this May’s primary election. Brad Peebles, current village administrator in Delta and Lyons resident, will run against current Fulton County Commissioner Jeff Rupp, a rural Wauseon resident, in the Republican primary.

No other candidates have filed to run for the commissioner seat, which has a term of Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2026.

Current county prosecutor Scott Haselman of Swanton was the only candidate that filed to run for Common Pleas Court judge. He will run unopposed in the Republican primary.

Jeff Robinson, current Common Pleas Judge, did not seek re-election.

Also running unopposed is Republican Brett Kolb, who is seeking re-election as county auditor.

There will also be several issues on the ballot including income taxes and a medical marijuana issue.

The Wauseon Exempted Village School District is seeking a new five-year, 1.75% income tax to cover current expenses. A 2% income tax request was voted down in November.

The Village of Archbold is asking residents to approve an income tax increase to help pay for police, fire protection and EMS. If approved, the village’s income tax would increase from 1.5% to 1.8%.

The Village of Delta is asking residents if the village should allow the cultivation, processing and wholesaling, retailing and dispensing of medical marijuana. The issue previously came before Delta Village Council and, following an outcry from some residents, councilors decided to place the issue on the ballot.

Delta voters will also decide on a 5-year, 5-mill renewal levy for police department expenses.

Archbold school district residents will vote on a replacement levy for the Archbold Community Library. The five-year, 1.2-mill levy would pay for current expenses at the library.

The Evergreen and Swanton school districts will both ask voters to renew current levies. Evergreen is seeking renewal of a 0.25% income tax and Swanton is seeking renewal of a 3.2-mill property tax levy.

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities is asking county voters to renew a five-year 2.6-mill levy for programs, services, and facilities.

Clinton Township voters will be asked to renew a five-year 0.5-mill levy for maintenance and operating expenses of Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Finally, Dover Township voters will decide whether to allow the sale of wine and mixed beverages and the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at the carry out at 10085 State Route 108, Wauseon.

