Snowstorm blankets area

The biggest snows of the season dropped as much as 13 inches on the area Wednesday into Thursday of last week.

The storm, which actually came in two parts, officially left 12.7 inches of snow at Toledo Express Airport, near Swanton. Other National Weather Service storm reports included 11.3 inches near Ridgeville Corners, 12.6 inches in Wauseon, and 12.6 inches one mile southwest of Oakshade.

The total at Toledo Express made this the sixth biggest snowfall on record in Toledo. It also brought seasonally snowfall to just above average after a drought of snow in December and much of January.

School was closed in advance of the storm, with all but Swanton and Pike-Delta-York cancelling Wednesday classes on Tuesday evening. Swanton and Pike-Delta-York closed the next morning and all schools remained closed through Friday.

The Fulton County Senior Center announced last Tuesday it would be closed through Friday and handed out an extra cold meal. Then all Fulton County offices closed late in the week once the storm picked up.

And many businesses also closed early or did not open due to the hazardous conditions created by the weather.

The storm last week came in two parts. It started as rain Wednesday and slowly changed to snow, with some parts of the area not seeing a changeover until well into the afternoon. This cut down on projected totals.

“The transition occurred very slowly in the southeastern portions of our area, resulting in lower snow totals than initially expected,” said a report of the Northern Indiana National Weather Service office.

The second part of the storm came in after temperatures had dropped and was all snow. A steady snow fell most of Thursday and winds started to pick up, creating large drifts and dangerous driving conditions, especially in more rural areas.

Traffic slowly makes its way down Church Street in Swanton Thursday after 8-13 inches of snow fell on the area. Winston and Ashlyn Daniels of Delta with a friend standing on this head Friday. Wauseon's Fulton Street is covered in snow on Thursday.

Schools, business close