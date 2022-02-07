Weather is focus of farmer education meeting

Weather and climate have always been key components of crop production in the agricultural industry. However, in the last several decades more extreme weather events like big rain events, extended dry periods, tornadoes and others have become more normal.

How do these events affect production on your farm? What are some things that can be done to increase your farm’s weather resiliency? To address these questions, The Ohio State University Extension Office in Fulton County will be hosting an evening meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. to discuss building a weather resilient farm.

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Aaron Wilson from Ohio State’s Byrd Climate Research Center. Wilson also serves as the primary weather and climate resource of Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

He will be discussing key weather trends that can help farmers make production practice and capital investment decisions on their farm.

Additionally, the group will hear from Jordan Beck, OSU Extension Water Quality Associate, on the topic of conservation practices to keep nutrients at the field and water clean. The final speaker will be Thomas Van Wagner from Lenawee County, Michigan as he gives a picture tour of a farmland water reclamation project.

For those who are Certified Crop Advisors, 2 continuing education credits will be offered through this program.

The OSU Extension Office is located at 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon. This event is free to the public. Coffee, water and light refreshments are provided.

Pre-registration for this event is requested and can be done by calling 419-337-9210 or online at https://go.osu.edu/2022fms.