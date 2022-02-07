Locals earn academic honors

Jaydelin Vasvery of Wauseon has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester have been named to the Dean’s List recognizing academic excellence. Locals on the Dean’s List include Easton Delgado of Wauseon, EricaRae Herrick of Swanton, Hannah Prentiss of Lyons, Katie Short of Fayette, and Lucas Yoder of Archbold.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence. They include Noah Becker of Wauseon and Emily Parker of Wauseon.

Kayla Gleckler of Metamora and Gordon Winlad III of Archbold were named to the part-time Dean’s List at Miami University Regionals. They were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2021 fall semester.