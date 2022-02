The Swanton Police Department and Swanton Area Community Coalition are hosting a Drug Take Back Day location this month for the community to drop off their unwanted, unused, and expired medications. The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

Swanton residents will be able to drop off their prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, liquids, syringes, vitamins, inhalers, lotions, and ointments.

The location is at the Village Hall Conference Room, 219 Chestnut St..