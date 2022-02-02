Four County HOSA members qualify for state

Thirty-eight Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on March 24-25 by placing in the top four in the regional contests. Contest winners from Fulton County are, from left, Addisyn Cervantes (Archbold); Logen Bowerman (Archbold); Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen); and Natalee Rose (Archbold). HOSA – Future Health Professionals members from all parts of Ohio will compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. HOSA – Future Health Professionals Advisors are Donna Badenhop (Health Careers), Robin Hill (Health Careers), Mike Nye (Exercise Science & Sports Medicine), and Stephanie Pippin (Veterinarian Assistant).

