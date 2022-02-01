Fayette awarded body cam grant

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week awarded more than $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 local law enforcement agencies, including the Fayette Police Department, for expenses associated with launching or maintaining body-worn camera programs.

“Body cameras have quickly become a necessary tool for modern policing,” said Governor DeWine. “With these grants, more than four dozen law enforcement agencies that have never had body cameras before will be able to invest in this technology to help protect their officers and offer transparency to the public.”

The Fayette Police Department will receive $15,676.21.

“This is just the start of many new ways we’ll be helping law enforcement with state-of-the-art tools and innovative programs to fight crime and protect the public,” said DeWine.