Swanton Council approves meeting streaming

Swanton Village Council last week received a donation for park improvements and moved forward with live streaming of meetings.

Chris Lake, Rotary Club of Swanton President, presented the Council with a $14,500 check for Memorial Park as part of their yearly donations back to the community “This year we decided to focus our efforts on helping the village to make improvements in the park,” he said.

Playground equipment is the first item slated for improvement this year.

The Rotary Club held an online auction last February and a dueling pianos event in the fall.

Village Council unanimously approved live streaming of meetings and now policy and technology issues will need to be finalized. Rosanna Hoelzle, village administrator, said the technological issues would be the easier of the two to figure out.

Alan Lehenbauer, village solicitor, said the policy would be created to address some of the issues that come up with live streaming.

“One of the things that I’d ask Mrs. Hoelzle to see that is if we do the live streaming, if comments can be inhibited,” said Mayor Neil Toeppe. “So that people can’t comment at home while we don’t have an opportunity to respond or answer questions. So it would be a one way projection of the meeting.”

It is estimated the cost will be less than $5,000, but could be closer to $1,000, which was the price quoted when the issue was first examined in 2020. That will be ironed out in the future, along with the policy.

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week was proclaimed by Toeppe early in the meeting.

Other business

• Aden Dzierzawski gave a presentation on bat boxes he made as part of his Eagle Scout project. They will be placed in the village and the bats could help lessen the mosquito population.

• As in 2019, the Public Service Committee decided against regulations on where garbage cans could be stored. They will offer a friendly reminder to be courteous of other residents when storing the bins.

• The Public Service C0mmittee also did not recommend a new curb cut for 98 Dodge Street due to potential safety issues. The cut would have been between parking spots on Dodge Street and the drive near another building.

• The village will apply for a system safety grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation. There is a 10% local match for projects, with the rest paid by the grant.

Possible projects for the grant proposal include an upgraded traffic signal at Main Street and Garfield Avenue, installation of a sidewalk on Main Street from Peter Street to the high school entrance, and an update to the decorative light posts on Main Street, and high visibility crosswalk improvements along Main Street.

• Council approved continuing outside water usage and rates and not to require annexation for 3555 Waterville Swanton Road, at least until there is further discussion.

• Council approved an emergency ordinance to enter into an agreement with Jones and Henry Engineers for engineering services for the next sewer separation project. That will include a portion of Brookside Drive and the residential streets to the north of it.

• The village administrator was authorized to renew an agreement for a countywide emergency management agency.

• The village will apply for a fire equipment grant through the State of Ohio Fire Marshal.

• Hoelzle reported that the Swanton Historical Society is still waiting on results of the Phase 2 environmental review for the proposed Chestnut Street site of a railroad park.

• The design phase of the first part of Hallett Avenue improvements will begin this year, according to Hoelzle. Construction is currently scheduled for 2024.

• Council approved the resignation of Jennifer Harkey as finance director. “I am extremely grateful for Mrs. Harkey and all of the work she has put into this town and to our staff and to our team,” Hoelzle said. “I cannot do what I do without Mrs. Harkey and I am personally very sad to see her go. I am so proud of her. And I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

