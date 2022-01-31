Real estate taxes due soon

Fulton County real estate tax bills for the first half of 2021 are due Feb. 7. Taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty of 5% if paid within 10 days and 10% thereafter.

The tax statements were mailed out on Dec. 23. The tax amounts are available on the auditor’s county website www.fultoncountyoh.com or by calling the office.

Taxpayers who have not received a tax statement, unless there is an escrow account, should call the treasurer’s office at 419-337-9252.

Online payments can be made at www.fultoncountyoh.com. If you are paying by credit card or debit card, please note there is a convenience fee.

Treasurer’s office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.