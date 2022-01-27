Gavarone will chair Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review

COLUMBUS — Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, recently named State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, chair of the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review.

“As a small business owner, I know the devastating effects that senseless government regulations and red tape can produce,” Gavarone said. “Under my leadership, this committee is going to scrutinize every rule created to better ensure that government doesn’t get in the way of success for our economy and communities.”

JCARR reviews proposed new, amended, and rescinded rules from over 100 agencies to ensure they do not exceed their rule-making authority granted to them by the General Assembly. The committee was created in 1977 and seats five state representatives and five state senators. A member of the Ohio House serves as chairman in odd-numbered years and a member of the Ohio Senate serves as chairman in even-numbered years.

Gavarone previously serve as chair in 2020 and vice-chair in 2021 of the committee.