Defiance man arrested for 8th OVI

DEFIANCE – A Defiance man was arrested Thursday for an eighth driving-under-the-influence charge.

At 11:06 p.m., troopers from the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped Gilberto Martinez, 62, for speeding and not using a turn signal on Ohio 111 near Dotterer Street.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined Martinez was impaired and he was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Martinez has seven previous OVI convictions in his lifetime, with the most recent two being within the last five years. He was charged with OVI, speed, turn signal violation and failure to wear a safety belt.