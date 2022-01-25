COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

David G. Wyper, Lyons, vs. Kelsi R. Wyper, Lyons, dissolution of marriage with children.

Amanda K. Romero, WAuseon. vs. Isaac R. Griteman, Napoleon, support enforcement/modification.

Ernest E. Spaulding Jr., Lyons, vs. Brandi M. Spaulding, Lyons, dissolution of marriage without children.

Kristin R. Tunrer, Fayette, vs. Matthew Turner, Fayette, domestic violence.

Mindy K. Jones, Archbold, vs. Patrick A. White, Beaver, Penn., U.R.E.S.A.

Progressive Marathon Ins. Co., Mayfield, Ohio, vs. Debbie Stoddard, other civil.

Alan Falor, Delta, vs. Alec Truckor, Metamora, other civil.

Acuity Mutual Ins. Co. C/O Kreiner & Peters Co., Cleveland, vs. Rosario M. Puga, Wauseon, other civil.

Nick Nelson, Wauseon, vs. Erin M. Cheesebro, Lyons, domestic violence.

Dustin J. Brennan, Wauseon, vs. Andrea R. Brennan, Fayette, termination of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Daniel J. Cammarn, 31, Delta, and Jessica A. Reese, 32, Delta, DSP.

Michael D. Lutz, 50, Wauseon, equipment operator, and Carrie S. McDaniel, 40, Wauseon, unemployed.

Lori I. Hoge, 61, Metamora, branch manager, and Kevin J. Dopp, 57, Metamora, warehouse manager.

Real Estate Transfers

Danielle R. Saaf to Devontae R. Royster, 119 Cherry St., Wauseon, $158,900.

Exit 34 Group LLC to Delta Petro LLC, 8150 State Route 108, Wauseon, $600,000.

Linda L. Zeigler to Jill N. McLaughlin, 5839 County Road 1, Swanton, $195,000.

John and Carol Kelso to Lyndsey and Cody Spaulding, 4821 County Road 1-1, Swanton, $500,000.

Connie Nofziger, trustee to Todd Short and Jacqueline Weirauch, 2939 County Road 19, Wauseon, $435,000.

Ksenia M. Britsch to Serapio Medina, 441 Edgewood Dr., Wauseon, $240,000.

Cynthia L. Drewes to Mark R. Short, 607 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $104,000.

Michael B. Falor to McDonnall Greenhouse Inc., County Road N, Delta, $600,000.

Rupp Brothers LLC to Rupp Farms LTD, State Route 66, Archbold, $138,040.