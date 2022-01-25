Michigan man dies following crash

A Michigan man has died following a Saturday crash in Royalton Township. Paul Fenton, 61, of Jasper, Michigan, was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash that occurred on US 20 at County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township at approximately 3:52 p.m.

The Highway Patrol reported that a Ford Fusion operated by David Foster, 32, of Morenci, Michgian, was traveling west on US 20. A Ford Edge, operated by Kenneth Montie, 66, of Toledo, was traveling south on County Road 10-3.

Montie entered the intersection from a stop sign and was struck on the driver side by Foster’s vehicle, which had traveled left of the center line at the interaction, according to authorities. They added that Foster was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles traveled off the southwest side of the intersection, where they came to rest. The Ford Fusion caught on fire.

Foster was not wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred. He was transported to the Toledo Hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

Montie was wearing his seat belt and was transported by Wauseon Fire & EMS to the Fulton County Health Center with serious injuries. Montie’s passenger, Paul Fenton was wearing his seat belt.

Fenton was transported by LifeFlight to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased the following day.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Don’s Automotive, Wauseon Fire & EMS and LifeFlight.