Less than week to buy dog licenses

Time is running out to buy a dog license in Fulton County. Licenses are available for purchase online at fultoncountyoh.com, at the Fulton County Auditor’s Office or they can be purchased at select locations around the county.

Locations include:

• Continental Plaza, 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon;

• J&B Feed Company, 134 E. Airport Highway, Swanton

• J&B Feed Company, 140 S. Brunnel St., Wauseon

• Lyons Main Stop, 105 W. Morenci St.

• Savvy Dog, 104 S. Defiance St., Archbold.

The standard licensing period runs through Jan. 31. License applications after that period are subject to a late penalty.

All dogs more than three months old are required to be licensed.