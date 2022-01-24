Applications accepted now for Dairy Ambassador

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.

The applicant, male or female, must be single and 16 years of age and not older than 21 as of Jan. 1, 2022. The Dairy Ambassador will receive a cash award of $250, a one-time $1,000 scholarship toward a second year of college and will have an exciting and rewarding year promoting and representing the dairy industry.

The Dairy Ambassador will be asked to participate at various functions including the June Dairy Ice Cream Social and the Dairy Show on Labor Day at the Fulton County Fair. There are also opportunities to promote dairy at local festivals and parades. The Dairy Ambassador will also write and record a radio spot for local radio stations for June Dairy Month as well as be available for media interviews.

Applications for the 2022 Dairy Ambassador can be downloaded at the Fulton County Extension website https://fulton.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/youth-forms-and-applications or picked up at the Fulton County Extension Office at 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, Wauseon, OH. Those interested can also call 419-337-9210.

Completed applications should be returned to the Fulton County Extension Office and postmarked no later than March 18, 2022. Applicants will be interview judged and will be required to give a short speech at least three minutes in length on “Why I Would Like to Promote the Dairy Industry” at the Dairy Association board meeting on April 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office, Wauseon.