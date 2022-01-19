ODOT has used less road salt this year

It’s no secret this winter has been mild so far, and the stats comparing this year to last prove it.

Below are the current figures for the 16-county region in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) northwest region regarding materials used and equipment miles driven during snow and ice control operations within ODOT District 1 and 2 . That area includes Fulton, Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood counties.

The stats represent all of this winter season through last week, but not much wintry precipitation has fallen since then.

This season there had been 10,545 tons of salt used, compared to 27,730 tons last winter. In addition, this year 485,465 have been used, while 1,344,620 gallons had been used at the same time last winter.

Cold temperatures are in the forecast, but so are mostly dry conditions, so the differences could become even more stark by the end of the month.