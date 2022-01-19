Newly elected bring sense of dedication

This month, four city councilors: Steve Schneider, Harold Stickley, Sarah Heising, and Brandon Tijerina took an oath to serve not only the city but the citizens of Wauseon for the next four years. In addition to the other two councilmen, Shane Chamberlain and Scott Stiriz, already holding office, the newly sworn in councilors make up the team of six members.

Wauseon’s councilors bring a sense of dedication and loyalty to a place they all call home. “It is a great place to live and to raise your family. We have everything you need here in Wauseon,” said Councilman Harold Stickley.

Each councilor brings a variety of skills, talents, and ideas to the board. Some of the councilors in their profession are teachers, some are motivators, and some are business owners. In addition, they are all people who put the needs of others first. They invest their time, energy, and passion into running a city that will continue to provide not only a home but a quality of life worth preserving.

“Being a woman, mother, and teacher, I felt a varied representation on the council would serve the people in an even better way,” Councilwoman Sarah Heising said about her new position on the board.

When asked individually why they wanted to be a councilman, there seemed to be a unified response. They all felt the need to step up and serve the citizens of Wauseon to keep the city running smoothly and effectively as those that had served before them and those who would serve after them. “I love my community and want to put positive energy into my community,” Councilman Brandon Tijerina said.

It is now their turn to listen, evaluate, and respond to the issues that arise. “There is a lot that citizens don’t see that has to happen to make the city run properly,” Stickley said.

“Some things are uncomfortable and maybe you don’t know but I try to look at it from the citizens’ view and why we need it. When proposals are brought to the City Council codes must be followed,” Councilman Steve Schneider said. There are procedures in place to ensure each issue gets its due course.

For each issue there are three readings set aside to allow for discussion of all sides. Then it’s time to vote on the issue. Unless the proposal has a time deadline that would not allow for all three readings then it’s considered an emergency ordinance and voted on in one reading.

There are committees that are set up to allow for different issues to be researched, analyzed, and discussed before they are brought to the council meeting. “Committees allow things to be discussed at length so they don’t have to take up all the meeting time,” Schneider explained.

“What we do isn’t always good for every person but is good for most. We are all interested in the same thing, making Wauseon the best place to live,” Schneider said.

The council meetings are twice a month and open to the public.

Wauseon City Council members Brandon Tijerina, Sarah Heising, and Steve Schneider. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_IMG_4793.jpg Wauseon City Council members Brandon Tijerina, Sarah Heising, and Steve Schneider. Krista Anderson | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon Council members sworn in earlier this month

By Krista Anderson For the Expositor