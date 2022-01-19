Riedel announces candidacy

Another Republican has jumped into the bid for a long-held Democratic congressional seat. Ohio Rep. Craig Riedel announced his candidacy for the 9th Congressional District on Monday.

The district spans across Northwest Ohio and covers Wood, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams counties.

“After a great deal of thought, prayer, and support from family and friends, I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Congress in Ohio’s 9th district.” Riedel said: “I am sick of career politicians making promises, failing to deliver, then passing the buck. Marcy Kaptur does not share the values of the voters in Northwest Ohio and it is past time for her 53-year political career to end.

Riedel is serving his third term as state representative to the 82nd Ohio House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County. Prior to that, he worked as a civil engineer for 27 years at Nucor Steel. He and his wife Danette reside in Defiance.

In November, Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone announced her candidacy for the seat that has been held for 40 years by Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur. Republicans J.R. Majewski and Gesiotto Gilbert have also filed for the seat.

Kaptur is the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, having been first elected in 1982.

Gavarone moved from Bowling Green to Huron to be eligible to run.

The 9th District seat held by Kaptur was recently redistricted, and on that map it includes Fulton County. However, that map was recently rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court for not following the Ohio Constitution.

The primary election will be held on May 3.

