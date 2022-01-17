COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Anthony E. Rednour, Hinesville, Ga., vs. Brooke E. Gurzynski, Delta, U.R.E.S.A.

Tanya M. Shibler, vs. Clifford L. Schultz, Fayette, U.R.E.S.A.

Shelly R. Urban, Delta, vs. Pike Delta York Schools, Delta, workers compensation

Peter A. Leatherman, Liberty Center, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold, workers compensation.

Marriage Licenses

Ashley L. Mariucci, 26, Ottawa Lake, Mich., senior market manager, and Joseph S. Wright, 28, Ottawa Lake, Mich., operations shift supervisor.

Shay Lynn Smallman, 27, Metamora, occupational therapist, and Jeremiah P. Spitler, Metamora, 31, delivery driver.

Real Estate Transfers

Alice B. Ingraham to Nathan Bishop and Meliessa King, 518 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $216,000.

Roger and Kyla Haley to John and Linda Wenberg, 3101 County Road 1, Swanton, $112,000.

Robert and Nanette Flores to Derek S. and Cara Lynn Aeschliman, 15236 County Road A, Napoleon, $350,000.

Roger and Renee Wilson to Michael Heck Jr. and Latasha Coy, 14435 County Road K, Wauseon, $260,000.

Timothy Neal Fenter to Jacqueline Schaffner, 31 Hawthorne Dr., Delta, $215,000.

Robert and Cynthia Collins to Michael A. Tanner, 906 E. Main St., Delta, $153,000.

William and Brenda Woodruff to Michael Waidelich, 306 South St., Archbold, $105,000.

Jack Young and Debra Kauffman to Gene Sugg, 18400 County Road D, Wauseon, $170,000.

Gary and Cathy Wanner to Justin and Lindsi Rufenacht, County Road N, Wauseon $800,000.

Kyle and Tara Brodeck to Andrew Lauber Properties LLC, 215 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $20,000.

Helen Peebles to Thomas and Joyce Mika, County Road 10-3, Delta, $115,365.

Stephanie J. Trejo to Trevor Nye, 234 Vine St., Wauseon, $110,000.

All in One Rentals LLC to Thomas and Jamie Giguere, 260 and 270 Linfoot St., Wauseon, $410,000.

Ronald and Julie Waidelich to Lynae and Jackson Waidelich, 311 Ditto St., Archbold, $115,000.

Leone S. Mattin to Music City Homes LLC, 131 N. Maplewood St., Wauseon, $69,000.