Locals earn college honors

Northwestern Michigan College is pleased to announce that Raymond Huntzinger has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students named to the list have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.

Peyton Miller of Wauseon, MaKayla Zimmerman of Wauseon were named to the Southern New Hampshire University Fall 2021 President’s List, while Shelby Witt of Delta was named to the Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

Eastern Mennonite University announced Fall Semester 2021 Dean’s List honorees and Jake Myers and Levi Myers of Archbold were named. The Dean’s List, compiled at the end of each semester, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no W, I, or F grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.