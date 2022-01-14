Safe Routes to School funding applications open

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) this week announced an opportunity for school districts and their partners to apply for funding to develop and implement projects that enable and encourage children to safely walk or bike to school.

ODOT’s Safe Routes to School program is funded at $4 million annually for infrastructure improvements such as pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements, new or improved sidewalks, and bike racks and non-infrastructure activities such as walk to school days, bike rodeos, public awareness campaigns, or educational programs.

“Keeping our children safe as they travel to and from school is important,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This program provides adequate resources for necessary bike and pedestrian improvements, so routes between home and school are safe, convenient, and accessible.”

Eligible applicants include local governments, school districts, health districts, park districts, or key non-profit partners involved in advancing safe routes to school in your community. ODOT will make awards on a competitive basis to projects that have been identified in a plan or to applicants requesting School Travel Plan development assistance.

Many Safe Routes to School projects have been completed throughout Ohio. One example is a project in Swanton that included new sidewalks near the elementary school and middle school, among other improvements.

Projects will be selected based on their ability to demonstrate improved connectivity, improved safety, impact on school trips, and need. Additionally, projects will be reviewed for accurate cost estimates, program sustainability, and overall community commitment to implementing the project or program.

For more information on applying, visit www.transportation.ohio.gov/saferoutes. The application deadline is March 4.

A project in Swanton included multiple pedestrian-related improvements such as the installation of signage and new sidewalks near the elementary school, above, and middle school. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Safe-Routes-Swanton.jpg A project in Swanton included multiple pedestrian-related improvements such as the installation of signage and new sidewalks near the elementary school, above, and middle school. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest