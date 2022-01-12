Wauseon Board lowers levy request

The Wauseon Board of Eduacation Monday moved forward with placing a lower levy request before voters after a November defeat.

They will be seeking a five-year, 1.75% income tax during the May primary election.

Superintendent Troy Armstrong said the request wasn’t decreased because the district now has less of a need. “The Board of Education listened to the taxpayers of our community and reduced the income tax even though the full 2% is needed,” he said.

A proposed 2% earned income tax levy was defeated in November. Voters rejected the levy, estimated to generate a total of $20 million over five years, 58.6%-41.4%.

In a related action, the Board approved the non-renewal of all extra-curricular contracts for the 2022-23 school year. Non-renewals ranged from head football coach to art club advisor to spring musical director.

“This is the first reduction being made due to the failure of the November 2, 2021 2% earned income tax levy,” said Armstrong. “Further reductions will follow.”

Reductions in bussing and staff could take place in addition to extra-curricular activities if the levy does not pass.

At the meeting, the Board also approved several personnel items including the resignations of Chelsea Smith as middle school cook and full-time bus driver, Sonia Jacobs as district COVID coordinator and Trudy Vasvery as elementary school teacher aide, all effective in December. Smith was then approved as a substitute bus driver for this school year.

The Board offered supplemental contracts to Veronica Canales as junior high track coach and Jennifer Croninger as junior varsity softball coach. They also approved the transfer of Nancy Badenhop from 8-hour sweeper at the primary school to 7-hour teacher aide at the elementary school, effective Jan. 24, pending receipt of Educational Aide Permit.

Susan Hallett was offered a supplemental contact to be junior class advisor. Tamara Ankney was approved as an adult pool worker.

Several volunteer coaches were also approved, including Ryan Callahan, baseball; Sabrina Lind, softball; Zane Miller, softball; Jacob Newlove, baseball; Mark Sanchez, track; JD Douglass, baseball; Natalie Miller, track; Brandon Schantz, baseball; and Nick Tule, softball.

The Board also increased the pay rate for student workers from $8.80 per hour to $9.30 per hour in accordance with the Ohio minimum wage.

At the organizational meeting, which preceeded the regular meeting, Stacia Radabaugh was elected as board president and Amy Fisher as vice president.

Meeting dates for 2022 were set as Feb. 4, March 14, April 8, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 8, Sept. 9, Oct. 10, Nov. 11, and Dec. 12.

