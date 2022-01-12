Pettisville FFA busy in December

December was another busy month for Pettisville FFA members. After placing second in the Fulton County Parliamentary Procedure Event, the team went to the Ohio FFA District 1 contest. A 12-minute meeting is conducted and a test taken.

While the team did not place in the top 4, team members said they still got better. Karsen Pursel served as chairman and Luke Van Den Berghe was the secretary. Other members and alternates were Carson Bennett, Clara Damman, Leah Beck, Sam Haley, Emma Salmi and Nathan Rupp.

On Dec. 6, five Pettisville FFA members volunteered at the Fulton County Christmas Cheer event. These members helped set up shelves and stock the store and worked in the area that was being readied to serve others on the shopping days that followed. The members enjoyed this activity and are glad they volunteered.

Fall Fruit Sales came to an end in late November. The items sold were delivered to the school Dec. 8, and members started delivering their sales. A quick sale challenge for the FFA this year was to sell a minimum amount of ten sales with the overall goal set to be $600 per member.

Students reaching the quick sale challenge received cookies and students hitting $600 will get a pizza party. The three top salesman this year were Karsen Pursel, Sophie Sterken and Sam Haley. The chapter overall grossed more money than the past two or three years. Congratulations to these members and their success this year!

December 13 was the monthly FFA meeting. The activities for this meeting were tasting some Fall Fruit Sale items, having a White Elephant Gift Exchange, and having the opportunity to watch Girl Name Tom on “The Voice.” The members really enjoyed all these activities and considered it a fun night.

Pettisville FFA members are pleased with how the year of events ended for the 2021 year, and look forward to what 2022 has to offer. At least seven members are working on completing advanced degrees or officer books. More to come on those results later in January and February.

Emma Salmi, Pettisville FFA reporter