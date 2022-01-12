Four County hosts Career Night Open House

Four County Career Center hosted a Career Night Open House with the Career Center’s career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public and especially to sophomores and their parents. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and college credit options. Shown talking about the Automotive Technologies program at the Career Center are, from left, instructor Tracy Harding with Gavin Van Deilen, Mark Van Deilen, and Amanda Van Deilen from Wauseon; instructor Toby Kennerk; math instructor Tim Myers; and instructor Bruce Magill. The Career Center offers 30 career and technical programs to high school juniors and seniors from 22 high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

