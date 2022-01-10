Posted on by

Childhood developmental screenings offered


Appointments are now available for early childhood developmental screenings in the area.

Screening dates in Fulton County are March 21 at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon; March 7 at Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St.; and March 28, Northwest Ohio ESC, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.

To get a screening appointment complete Ages Stages questionnaire at https://www.asqonline.com/family/f34be3. Then wait for a phone call for appointment.

Those with no online access can call 567-444-4818.

The free screenings are for ages 0-5.

Screenings last about one hour, focusing on vision, hearing, speech and language, fine and gross motor, physical growth and social emotional.

If a level 2 snow emergency is issued the day of your screening, the screening will be cancelled.

Refer to the Northwest Ohio ESC website, nwoesc.k12.oh.us, for details.