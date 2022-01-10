Wauseon councilors sworn in

Four councilmen and a new council president sworn in at last week’s Wauseon Council Meeting.

Immediately after the pledge of allegiance was said and the moment of silence was had at the Jan. 4 meeting, the new council president, Scott Stiriz, was nominated, sworn in, and took his seat at the table. Tom Mcwatters, Law Director for the city, said with a smile, “I am looking forward to working with the new council president in the hot seat.”

Four councilmen were then sworn in by Mayor Kathy Huner. Two of these councilmen, Harold Stickley and Steve Schneider, have already served one term. In November, they were elected to serve another four year term that started Jan. 1.

Sarah Heising was also sworn in. She was appointed by council in July to fill the vacant spot that had been left by Jeff Stiriz’s death. In November, she was elected to take her own seat. Brandon Tijerina was appointed to finish out Jeff Stiriz’s term.

A moment of respect was given to former Mayor Curt Fauver, who passed away in December. He served the city from 1986-1991. The council remembered him fondly.

Huner said, “He loved the City of Wauseon.” Fauver always walked the city’s memorial day parade. Rick Sluder, now Fire Chief of Wauseon, said, “He swore me in as a full time police officer in 1987.”

A public hearing has been scheduled on Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. on the Seneca Drive tax incentive ordinances. The purpose of this hearing is for the council to hear the pros and cons of going forward with the TIF program.

The TIF (tax increment financing) program is set up to pay for the infrastructure improvements on the Seneca Drive property that is being developed. The infrastructure improvements consist of roads, sidewalks, curbs, water and sanitation, and storm sewers.

The development of this property will bring much needed housing for the city of Wauseon and surrounding areas as stated at the previous council meeting in December.

Huner appointed councilmen to various boards and committees such as the Pride Wauseon Preservation and Design Review Board. She laughingly appointed the new council president, Scott Stiriz, to this board by saying, ”Oh, by the way, I added you to this board Scott.”

All departments gave a report with the finance director, Jaimie Giguere, summarizing her report by saying she was still trying to close out the year. However, she gave statistics about the 2021 year end tax revenue. “There was $4.4 million in tax revenue that was collected which is 16% higher than 2020 and 3.8% higher than 2017, which was the highest year so far,” Giguere said.

The fire station is waiting for the springs for their new doors so they can finally occupy their new space. Sluder also said that they needed to hire paramedics.

Keith Torbet, Director of Public Services, reported that their new hire started and they are at full staff. Torbet said, “The new hire got initiated taking down Christmas decorations and with a couple of water breaks.”

The Police department is in the process of hiring a full time officer. Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said, “The holidays went smooth and all was quiet.”

Newly appointed and elected Wauseon City Council members were sworn in last week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_waus-council-swearing.jpg Newly appointed and elected Wauseon City Council members were sworn in last week. Krista Anderson | AIM Media Midwest