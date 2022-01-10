Ribbon cutting held for Wauseon orthodontics office

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new Smiles of Ohio orthodontics office at 515 Parkview St. in Wauseon. The former State Bank building is the new location for the offices of Drs. Behringer, Eckhardt, and Potocki, which had been at N. Shoop Avenue. They also have locations in Bryan and Defiance.

