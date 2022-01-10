Locals earn university honors

Trey Theobald of Archbold, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Jillian Reynolds, of Wauseon, was named to the Dean’s List at Capital University for the fall 2021 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Capital University recently announced its President’s List honorees for the fall 2021 semester. Locals on the list were Zach Basselman of Wauseon, Payton Moyer of Archbold, and Hunter Nofziger of Wauseon.

Marissa Torres of Wauseon has been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.