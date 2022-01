Wauseon City Council announces meeting dates

Wauseon City Council has announced its meeting dates for 2022.

Council will meet at 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, Jan. 17

Monday, Feb. 7

Monday, Feb. 21

Monday, March 7

Monday, March 21

Monday, April 4

Monday, April 18

Monday, May 2

Monday, May 16

Monday, June 6

Monday, June 20

Tuesday, July 5

Monday, July 18

Monday, Aug. 1

Monday, Aug. 15

Monday, Sept. 19

Monday, Oct. 3

Monday, Oct. 17

Monday, Nov. 7

Monday, Nov. 21

Monday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 19

The Committee of the Whole will be at 7:30 a.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, Jan. 13

Thursday, Feb. 3

Thursday, Feb. 17

Thursday, March 3

Thursday, March 17

Thursday, March 31

Thursday, April 14

Thursday, April 28

Thursday, May 12

Thursday, June 2

Thursday, June 16

Thursday, June 30

Thursday, July 14

Thursday, July 28

Thursday, Aug. 11

Thursday, Sept. 15

Thursday, Sept. 29

Thursday, Oct. 13

Thursday, Nov. 3

Thursday, Nov. 17

Thursday, Dec. 1

Thursday, Dec. 15