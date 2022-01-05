COURTHOUSE NEWS

Marriage Licenses

Bonnie S. Davis, 52, Wauseon, laborer, and Gregory S. Pieper, 61, Wauseon, management.

Catelyn R. McClain, 20, Swanton, unemployed, and Ethan C. Dicken, 20, Swanton, United States Marine.

Clark I. Nofziger, Jr., 47, Delta, millwright, and Angela C. Hites, 41, Delta, quality control.

Real Estate Transfers

Damax LLC to Maumee Valley Guidance Center Inc, 1190 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $325,000.

Marvin and Kathy ZumFelde to Jeffrey A. and Danielle E. Feasby, 13900 County Road B, Wauseon, $479,500.

James D. Miller to Roger R. Fair II, 212 Hill Ave, Wauseon, $22,500.

Brenda B. Kinzer, trustee, to Nabil A. Ebraheim, trustee, County Road J, Swanton, $811,013.

Todd M. and Sarah E. Berry to Jenni Herrin and Heather Moore, 106 North St., Archbold, $122,500.

Timothy J. and Laurie L. Reynolds to Kristoffer and Kelsi Knisely, 19360 Mallard Run, Wauseon, $20,000.

Keith R. and Kimberly K. Truckor to Desiree M. Comar, 214 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, $140,000.

Michael G. Walker to Tanner Wyse and Samantha Clark, 302 DeGroff Ave., Archbold, $140,000.

Roach Enterprises Ltd. to Kimberly S. Churchill, 317 Cherry Tree Lane, Delta, $10,000.

Marcy J. Keefer to Tiffany J. and Amir C. Dargahi, 122 Marshall Dr., Swanton, $202,000.

Alice J. Toth to William K. Humbert Jr., U.S. 20 and County Road 18, Fayette, $225,000.

Benjamin C. Steiner to Alexis and Dale Flory, 411 Dodge St., Swanton, $152,500.