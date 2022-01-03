Astrologer, card making among Jan. SPL programs

The Swanton Public Library has announced its January programs for adults.

Written in the stars

Janet Amid is returning to the library. From 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 11, Toledo’s favorite astrologer will talk about astrology, dreams, and her own predictions for 2022.

Five audience members will also receive a ‘mini astrological profile’; birthdays and time of birth are needed for these. This program is free, but registration is required. Stop in, call, or register through the library website.

Book club

Fans of long-running forensic thriller series “Bones” won’t want to miss this discussion. Follow Temperance Brennan as she tries to solve the mystery of a faceless corpse. Copies of “Conspiracy of Bones” are available in multiple formats behind the circulation desk

The discussion will be Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Card making

Join local cardmaking expert Anna Geis on Jan. 20 to make three cards on a theme. For January, she’ll help you craft three cards just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Room is limited, so stop in, call, or visit the library’s website to register. Class fee is $7 for three cards, and all supplies are provided.

Recurring programs

Writers Group will continue to meet at the library Jan. 13th and 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. Chess Club is officially back and open to beginners and seasoned chess players alike, and meets in the library every Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Fiber Art Fiends meetings have been suspended until early Spring 2022. Check back for updates.

The Swanton Historical Society will meet every Friday in January at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in joining or volunteering with the Historical Society is encouraged to attend.