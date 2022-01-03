Delta no longer mailing tax forms

Tax forms will no longer be mailed to Village of Delta residents.

Every Delta resident is required to file a tax return whether or not any tax is due. If unemployed or you had no taxable income you must still file a return indicating your status. If you are retired, you must file a final return to advise of your status.

Beginning this year, forms will no longer be mailed to residents. You may obtain forms on our website, the Delta Municipal Building, or the Delta Public Library.

All returns should be mailed to or dropped off at the Income Tax Office located in Memorial Hall, 401 Main Street, Delta, Ohio 43515 on or before April 18, 2022.

Payments may be made on our website www.villageofdelta.org