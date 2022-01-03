Swanton Public Library offering kids book clubs in Jan.

The Swanton Public Library has announced the options for book club and storytimes in January.

The virtual book club is for grades K-12. There are four age categories.

Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet.

The book for grades K-3 is “Narhawl: Unicorn of the Sea” by Ben Clanton. The book for grades 3-5 is “Star Wars: Jedi Academy” by Jeffrey Brown.

The book for grades 5-8 is “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier. The book for grades 9-12 is “To All the Boys I’ve Love Before” by Jenny Han.

They will also have a post for each book on https://www.splyouth.org for anyone who wants to discuss the book.

The library is also offering storytime kits for preschool aged children.

Every month, they pick two picture books from the website Storyline Online to showcase and put together packets to take home. The books are read by famous people and celebrities and animated using the illustrations.

The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and web links, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, an instrument, and a craft.

For Jan. 10-22, the book is “Snappsy the Alligator (Did Not Ask to Be in This Book)” by Julie Falatko. From Jan. 24 – Feb. 5 the book is “The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen” by Thelma Godin.

Also, the Coding Club meets Mondays and Fridays at the library from 4-5:15 p.m. Dates are Jan. 7, 10, 14, 21, 24, and 28.

Sign up online at https://swantonpubliclibrary.org/coding-registration, contact the library on www.splyouth.org or the library’s Facebook, call 419-826-2760, email swantonpl@gmail.com, or sign up in person.