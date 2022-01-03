Swanton announces road closure

The Village of Swanton has announced road closures related to a sewer separation project.

Starting Tuesday, the Mettabrook Drive and Browning Road intersection will be closed for two days while the contractor installs the storm sewer in the area.

Mettabrook, between Munson and Browning roads, will then be closed for approximately two weeks after the intersection work. After the contractor completes the installation of the storm sewer, the crew will move over to West Garfield Avenue, between Munson and Browning roads, to install sanitary and storm sewer.