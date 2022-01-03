DeWine mobilizes more Ohio National Guard members

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that he has ordered the mobilization of an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard to support hospitals with the most critical needs across the state. This brings the total deployment of National Guard members working with Ohio’s healthcare systems to 2,300 members.

“This is not something we take lightly… We are asking them to leave their families, their jobs and homes. This is a huge sacrifice,” DeWine said.

Approximately 460 Guard members are deployed in the Cleveland area, more than 160 in the Toledo area, and about 100 in Columbus area. Smaller numbers of the Guard will be deployed in the coming days in Mansfield, Dayton, and Lima to support hospitals. Guard personnel are also supporting testing sites in Cleveland and Akron.

Governor DeWine emphasized Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccines remain a powerful tool to keep people out of the hospital. Since June 1, 2021, there have been 35,962 admissions, and 92.5% of those have been among people who are not fully vaccinated.

• Fulton County has had 8,089 overall cases as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 136 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 73,430 total cases with 1,087 deaths, according to the health department.

• Case rates jumped back over 900 per 100,000 people in both the Swanton and Wauseon zip codes over the last two weeks.

The Swanton zip code had the highest case rate of 995.1 per 100,000 with a case count of 126. The Wauseon zip code also had a case count of 126 with a rate of 951.2.

Archbold’s zip code had a case rate of 605.2 and 40 cases over the last two weeks. The Delta zip code’s case rate was 710.8 over the last two weeks, with 61 cases reported.

Over the two weeks there were 23 cases in Fayette, 10 cases in Lyons, and 7 in Metamora.

• In Fulton County, over half of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sunday, 21,524 people, or 51.09% of residents, have at least started the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 58.52% of residents have been vaccinated. That number is 54.5% in Henry County and 45.45% in Williams.

Delaware County has the highest rate in the state at 75.26%.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the Fulton County Health Department. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last two hours for kids 5-11 years old.

Appointments are preferred.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

