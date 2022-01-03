Year in review Part 2: Virus impact continued, but some normality returned

In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact area residents, but many things got more back to normal as area festivals and other events returned. Here is a look at the people and stories that made news in the second half of the year.

July

A new 136-foot by 36-foot mural was created by Dave Rickerd at the intersection of North Defiance Street and Stryker Street in Archbold. Based on an antique printer’s tray, the mural depicts aspects old and new of Archbold.

A GoFundMe account was set up in an effort to keep the Delta American Legion post afloat.

The Ohio Supreme Court affirmed the death penalty for James Worley for the 2016 murder of Sierah Joughin.

The Fulton County Health Department announced it would stop daily COVID-19 reporting because there were fewer than 10 cases per week.

Fourth of July celebrations returned, including fireworks shows in Swanton and Wauseon.

Wauseon native Nate Weber competed on the History Channel show “Alone.”

Wauseon Homecoming and Delta Chicken Festival returned with parades and family fun.

A fundraising campaign began for new softball and baseball fields at Swanton High School.

The Ohio Department of Health recommended but did not mandate masks in schools. Fulton County schools did not require masks.

A new mural went up at Fulton and Elm streets in Wauseon.

August

The Corn Festival returned in Swanton and Bull Thistle Festival in Fayette.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Fayette.

High school seniors in Fulton County hoped for a more normal year as the 2021-2022 school year began.

Four Swanton area residents, Jodi Wilson, Cole Temple, Gabriel Burress, and Madison Pettit, were charged after authorities said they entered the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 breach. All four are charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, demonstrating in a capitol building, and disorderly conduct.

The future of the Fulton County Humane Society was in doubt after building owners announced they were retiring.

Dale Creager, Pam Kurfiss, Neil Rupp, and Keith Truckor were inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

September

A major plumbing leak put the future of the Delta swimming pool in question.

The Fulton County Fair returned with familiar fun, including rides, fair food, and animals. In fact, attendance at the Fair topped 300,000 for just the second time.

Special Grounds coffee shop opened on S. Shoop Avenue in Wauseon.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine spoke about the state’s judicial system at a Swanton Rotary Club meeting.

Heavy rain inundated the area, hitting Swanton especially hard. Floodwaters from Ai Creek completely covered Swanton’s practice football field and partially covered the game field, causing the Bulldogs’ football game to move to Liberty Center.

Marian Hurst retired after 57 years as organist at Emmaus Lutheran Church.

October

Delta win its first NWOAL title in boys soccer.

It was announced the Swanton site of Fulton County Senior Center would move from the Swanton Community Center to Faith Lutheran Church on Dodge Street.

Evergreen tied Swanton to secure a share of its first NWOAL title in girls soccer.

Delta residents at a Village Council meeting voiced opposition to a medical marijuana ordinance. Council decided to place the levy on an upcoming ballot for a vote by residents.

November

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council Of Government Board approved funding for Hallett Avenue improvements in Swanton. The improvements from Airport Highway to the Ohio Turnpike will include resurfacing, replacement of curb and gutter, and a new pedestrian walk.

A Wauseon Schools income tax levy and Swanton Schools substitute levy were both voted down.

Fulton Township voters approved a new fire levy leading the Village of Swanton to rescind a fire levy. The two actions stopped the double taxing of Swanton residents, who had been paying fire levies for both their village and township.

Wauseon School Board member Sandra Griggs was recognized as a 2021 All-Ohio School Board member by the Ohio Schools Boards Association.

Swanton Local Schools was invited to join the Toledo Area Athletic Conference.

December

The Fulton County Health Center reported an influx of COVID-19 patients which was affecting the hospital’s capacity to care for patients. Hospital officials said vaccination was vital to pandemic control.

Thanks to a generous donor, the Fulton County Humane Society found a new building.

After defeats in November, the Swanton and Wauseon Boards of Education altered their levy requests. Swanton will change from a substitute levy to renewal and Wauseon’s income tax request was lowered to 1.75%.

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board recognized outgoing Board members Ron Crawford and Diane Wyse for their years of service.

A trio of siblings from Pettisville made history when they were named season 21 winners of “The Voice.” Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty beat out four other finalists and Girl Named Tom became the first group to win on the show.