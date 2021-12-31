NAMI meeting to focus on “winter blahs”

NAMI Four County begins its monthly meeting schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 with a program on “Beating the Winter Blahs.” The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, located at T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

Persons who would rather not attend the meeting in person can participate virtually on NAMI’s Zoom account by contacting B.J. Horner, the chapter’s program coordinator, by email at BJ@namifourcounty.org or by calling Wendy Jennings, the chapter’s executive director, at 419-405-3651.

The January meeting will be conducted as a group discussion on overcoming the winter blues. The discussion will include an explanation of the difference between the winter blues and seasonal depression (SAD) and offer tips on how to overcome the blah feeling.

February’s meeting program will focus on dating violence. It will be held Tuesday, February 1 with Tara Rex, community and transitional case manager with The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, as the presenter.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest advocacy organization for persons and families dealing with mental health issues.

In addition to monthly meetings, NAMI Four County provides a number of free support groups for individuals and families living with mental illness as well as free trainings and classes for individuals, family members and persons whose work or volunteer activities bring them into contact with persons who struggle with their mental health.

For a complete listing of support groups and classes, or to simply learn more about mental health topics, visit NAMI’s website: www.namifourcounty.org