Evergreen Schools now closed through Wednesday

In addition to Monday, January 3, Evergreen Local Schools will now be closed on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5, the district announced Thursday.

A recent inspection uncovered an issue with the campus emergency fire system.

Absolutely no individuals are allowed in Evergreen’s buildings until these issues are resolved. This means all on-campus events, practices, open-gyms, and games scheduled through January 5th are canceled.

The district is working with local and state fire marshalls to determine when our environment is deemed safe for our students and staff to return.

At this time, school is set to resume on Thursday, Jan. 6. An updated announcement will be provided next week by the district.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work to correct the problem,” Superintendent Eric Smola said.