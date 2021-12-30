Fulton Co. unemployment stays under 4%

Unemployment rates remained low in the area during the month of November, according to data released last week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate in Fulton County was up but remained under 4%. It was 3.8% in November, up from 3.4% in October. In November 2020, the rate was 3.7%.

The data estimates there are 800 people unemployed in Fulton County.

In Lucas County, the jobless rate was 4.2%, which was down from 4.7% in October. Last November, the rate was 5.5%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary November 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.0% in Holmes County to a high of 5.7% in Monroe County.

From October, unemployment rates decreased in 78 counties, increased in seven counties, and did not change in three counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.5% in November.

Eight counties had unemployment rates at or below 2.5% in November. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Putnam, 2.1%; Mercer, 2.2%; Delaware and Union, 2.4%; and Auglaize, Geauga, and Madison, 2.5%.

Five counties had unemployment rates at or above 5.0% in November. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Erie and Ottawa, 5.5%; Noble, 5.4%; and Pike, 5.0%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8% in November 2021, down from 5.1% in October. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,200 over the month, from a revised 5,378,900 in October to 5,391,100 in November 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 275,000, down from 289,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 45,000 in the past 12 months from 320,000.

The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.6% in November 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for November 2021 was 4.2%, down from 4.6% in October, and down from 6.7% in November 2020.