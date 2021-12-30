NwOESC Board approves agreements, personnel

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) approved agreements and personnel items at their Dec. 21. meeting.

Agreements approved included:

– Fulton County Job & Family Services to provide to NwOESC, Career Coaching Services from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.

– Joy D. Fruchey to provide to NwOESC, Psychotherapy Mental Health Services (New Horizons Academy-EANS) for the period of Dec. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

– NwOESC to provide to The College of Education and Human Development at Bowling Green State University, Field-Based and Teacher Internship/Student Teaching Experiences for the period Dec. 21, 2021 to Dec. 21, 2024.

– NwOESC to provide to Bryan City Schools, Sign Language Interpreter Services for the period of Nov. 19, 2021 to June 15, 2022.

– NwOESC to provide to North Central Schools, Superintendent Search Services until the position is finalized or until agreed upon by both parties to terminate services.

– NwOESC to provide to Swanton Local Schools/St. Richard Catholic School, Occupational Therapist Services for the period of Oct. 20, 2021 to June 15, 2022.

Also, the Board approved resignations of several paraprofessionals and speech therapist Madison Jacobs. Certified contracts through July 31, 2022 were approved for Christine Fraker, Tiffany McBride, Heather Merritt, Hilary Moore, and Valerie Weaver.

Classified contracts through July 31, 2022 were approved for Alyson Bergdall, Kim Dickman, Hanna Frate, Nicole Joy, Amy Neff, and Erika Wolf. Meridian Smith was approved as Swanton after school program assistant.

The Board approved a release and separation agreement and accepted the resignation of Christopher Millen effective Nov. 30.

Substitute paraprofessionals approved included Amber Baldwin, Karen Bockelman, Briana Love, Erica Musshel, Michelle Oyer-Rose, Sydney Ranzau, Heather Ruplinger, Susan Smith, Morgan Wonderly, and Bobby Woodart.

Substitute teachers approved were David Alt, Kylie Berner, Chelsea Dockery, Haley Doehrmann, Toni Dorosz, Scott Foor, Lynda Fox, Brooklyn Graber, Taylor Heath, Bailey Izor, Stephanie Johnson, Kortney Kessler, Lyn Lemon, Sara Link, Thomas Mathers, Pamela Menz, Aaron Mullins, Erica Musshel, Molly Ondich, Cynthia Pawlaczyk, Sydney Ranzau, Matthew Reid, David Rohrs, Heidi Schroeder, Katelyn Short, Zachary Sperling, Allison Steury, William Swank, Alexander Wallen, Erica Wehri, Kaylynn Wellman, Ruth Wenzinger, Joseph Wetten, Stephanie Wicks, Layton Willson, Tabitha Wolf, Kathro Yoder and Natalie Young.

Annie Rose-Arnett has a methods placement, as a Bowling Green State University student, with Michelle Winters for spring semester 2022. Tana Mugler was approved as an Evergreen bus driver. Ashlee Grunden and Jacque Radabaugh were approved as NwOESC van drivers.

The Board approved 2022 membership dues to Ohio School Board Association including subscriptions to OSBA Briefcase and School Management News. They also approved participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund Consultant Service Contract.

The Board also commended Pettisville Superintendent, Josh Clark, for his role in arranging “The Voice” winner, Girl Named Tom, to perform for the district in a surprise assembly.

Board members Ron Crawford and Diane Wyse were recognized for their service.

The next meeting will be Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. It will be an organizational meeting followed by the regular meeting.

Ron Crawford and Diane Wyse were recently honored as outgoing Northwest Ohio ESC Board members. Crawford served on the board for 17 years, while Wyse served for 10 years. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Nwoesc-board-honorees.jpg Ron Crawford and Diane Wyse were recently honored as outgoing Northwest Ohio ESC Board members. Crawford served on the board for 17 years, while Wyse served for 10 years. Photo provided