Four County plans Career Night Open House

Four County Career Center will be hosting its annual Career Night Open House on Monday, Jan. 10 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at its campus located on the corner of State Routes 66 and 34 south of Archbold. The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, middle school students, and parents to a variety of career-technical training options available at Four County Career Center.

Prospective students will have the chance to meet Career Center staff and tour the campus to see the advanced equipment and modern facilities in the 30 career-technical programs available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

Four County Career Center is in its 53rd year offering quality education to both high school students and adults in northwest Ohio. Tim Meister is Superintendent, Rick Bachman is Director of Career and Technical Education, and Doug Beck is Director of Adult Workforce Education.

For more information about the Career Night Open House or other school activities, contact the Career Center at 419-267-3331 or visit www.fourcounty.net.