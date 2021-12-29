Fulton County reports 5 new COVID deaths

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department reported five new COVID deaths early this week. There were three deaths in the 50-59 age range, one person in the 60s and one in their 70s.

Fulton County saw a decrease in new COVID cases early this week, with 105 reported on Monday and Tuesday.

There were 64 new cases reported by the Fulton County Health Department from Dec. 24-27 and 41 more new cases reported on Tuesday. This compares to 120 for those same days in the previous week.

People in their 20s accounted for 26 of the new cases last week while those in their 40s accounted for 22. There were zero new cases among those 80 and older, and only two among those in their 70s.

Two new hospitalizations were reported, for a total of 430. One of those hospitalized was in their 40s and the other in their 70s.

The total number of cases reported in Fulton County is now 7,903. The median age of COVID cases is 43.

In the county, positive cases have included 4,258 females and 3,614 males.

• The health department also released last week’s statistics early this week due to the holiday.

For the week of Dec. 17-23 there were 186 new cases, 20 new hospitalizations and 7 new deaths. There were 198 active cases in Fulton County.

The case rate in Fulton County is also decidedly lower than the statewide rate. In Fulton County it was 733.5 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, while it was 1,009.6 statewide.

Fulton County’s rate is 43rd highest in the state.

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high.

All counties in Ohio and about 80% nationwide have high community transmission.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• Free at-home COVID test kits are available at the Fulton County Health Department and public libraries in the counties, although they are currently difficult to find.

• In Fulton County, 50.82% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The age range with the highest percentage in the county is 70-74 years old at 91.46%, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Among the 75-79 age group, 87.79% have been vaccinated, with 86.89% of residents 80 and older vaccinated, according to Ohio data.

Among younger Fulton County residents, 18.53% of those 19 and under are vaccinated and 41.18% of those in their 20s.

• Starting in January, COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The last two hours are for kids ages 5-11.

Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

