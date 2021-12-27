ODA announces 2022 county fair dates

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture recently released the official dates for the 2022 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2022 fair season on June 11, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 15 with the Fairfield County Fair. In between, there are numerous other fairs taking place in the area.

The Fulton County Fair will be Sept. 2-8.

The Lucas County Fair takes place July 11-17, the Ohio State Fair is July 27 – Aug. 7, the Wood County Fair is Aug. 1-8, the Henry County Fair is Aug. 11-18, the Defiance County Fair is Aug. 20-27 and the Williams County Fair is Sept. 10-15.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.