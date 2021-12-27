Mercy College offering forgivable loans

Mercy College of Ohio is exploring innovative ways to recruit more students to pursue nursing.

In partnership with the Mercy Health Foundation – Greater Toledo, Mercy College will offer a limited number of forgivable loans to incoming Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students who are direct from high school. Incoming students can now apply for the Mercy Health BSN Nursing Forgivable Loan that will begin the fall semester of 2022.

While the selected students are enrolled in the BSN program their loans will be deferred and upon graduation and becoming successfully employed at Mercy Health, their loans will be forgiven over a four-year period.

Susan Wajert, PhD, President of Mercy College said, “This is a great opportunity for students to finance their education so we are very happy to have more forgivable loans available for incoming students.”

Visit mercycollege.edu/forgive for complete details and the application process for the Mercy Health BSN Nursing Forgivable Loan.