The City of Wauseon has announced the start dates for 2022 shelter reservations.

Reservation will be taken beginning Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. for Wauseon school district residents only. For non-residents, reservations will start on Feb. 1 at 8 a.m.

Proof of address, the total rental fee and deposit are due when the contract is signed. Reservations are taken in the municipal building.