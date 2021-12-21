Swanton Village Council hears event center proposal

Swanton Village Council last week heard a presentation from a couple proposing an event center in the village.

Councilman Craig Rose invited David and Pam Mills to the meeting to discuss the project, called Birchwood Meadow. Birchwood Meadow would be an event center on the east side of the village geared towards weddings, small community meetings and other similar events.

“Matt Gilroy [of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation) worked with the Mills on a different location for their proposed project,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “That did not pan out and Mr. Gilroy introduced the Mills to Mr. Rose, Mayor Toeppe, and myself.”

The administrator said the project is based off a site in Oklahoma called Sparrow Beginnings.

The project has not gone before the Swanton Planning Commission yet but Rose invited them to present Council with their concept, Hoelzle said. As of Monday morning an official site plan had not been submitted to the village for review by the commission.

Also at the meeting, Council approved multiple ordinances.

A third and final reading was approved that allows the village to participate in the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Government’s Stormwater Coalition Program.

About five years ago, the village became a Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) when the system became more separated than combined. With that, certain regulations had to be followed.

The purpose of the coalition is to provide a forum for local governments to address drainage, erosion, stormwater pollution, and stormwater management regulations on a cooperative, watershed basis. This would allow Swanton to network and have resources available to help with certain MS4 regulations and situations.

The cost would be $1,156.32 for 2022.

Current members include Bowling Green, Toledo, Maumee, Northwood, Perrysburg, Oregon, Rossford, Sylvania, Waterville, Whitehouse, Ottawa Hills, Haskins, Millbury, Walbridge and multiple townships including Spencer, Monclova, Springfield, Sylvania and Waterville.

Council also passed emergency ordinances authorizing an agreement with Fulton County Commissioners to provide for indigent legal services in Fulton County Eastern District Court, an agreement with Fishbeck for engineering services for headworks improvements, and adopting the five year capital improvements plan.