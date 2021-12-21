Penta welcomes prospective students

PERRYSBURG – Penta Career Center’s Career Night attendance is nearly back to where it was three years ago.

Superintendent Ed Ewers said there were 700-800 students on campus during Career Night, held Dec. 6.

“That is very comparable to our pre-pandemic numbers,” he told board members at their December meeting.

The event introduces high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors, middle school students and parents to the variety of career-technical training options available at Penta.

Ewers said 45 students enrolled that evening.

Penta offers 27 career-technical training programs for high school students during their junior and senior years of high school at the school’s main campus. In addition, Penta offers a year-long Sophomore Exploratory program for students who are interested in exploring career-technical fields during 10th grade.

High school Principal Ryan Lee said he has met with elementary and middle school principals from Penta’s member schools to talk about career awareness and exploration.

“We as a society need to do a better job of valuing work,” he said.

Of the 16 member schools, Lee met with 14. He said these were the first in a series of conversations to develop partnerships at a younger age.

Also during the meeting, staff in the culinary department gave the board an update on what their classes were doing.

As is traditional in December, students made food and served it to board members prior to the meeting.

Jim Rhegness said 50% of the kids in his class want to be bakers. He said they just finished making gingerbread houses and will be moving on to cakes.

Students in her basic culinary skills class “really love to cook and they love to be in the kitchen,” said Andrea Pocs, an instructional aid.

Janea Makowski said her senior students were operating the school’s restaurant, preparing meals for carry-out and dining in. The restaurant has around $700 in sales a day, she said.

For the annual Cops and Kids bake sale, culinary students raised $1,600 for Wood County Fraternal Order of Police.