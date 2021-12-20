Wauseon Board decreasing levy request

The Wauseon Board of Education last week approved a resolution for a 1.75% income tax levy request.

A proposed five-year, 2% earned income tax levy was defeated in November. Voters rejected the levy, estimated to generate a total of $20 million over five years, 58.6%-41.4%.

The Wauseon Board also approved multiple personnel items and donations at its Dec. 13 meeting.

Four resignations were approved, including Jill Martinez as middle school art and health teacher. Her resignation for the purpose of retirement is effective June 1.

The other resignations are Renae Wilson, middle school cook; Victoria Hanson, junior class advisor; and Kayla Wyse, student services assistant.

Wyse was then approved as student services assistant substitute for the remainder of the school year.

A transfer for Stacie Kessler from curriculum assistant to curriculum/student services was approved.

The Board also approved the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list as presented.

Limited classified contracts were offered to Kenneth Hintz, eight hour sweeper; Melody Burress, cook; Sue Morgan, teacher aide; Chelsea Smith, full-time bus driver; and Chelsea Smith, cook.

John Zuchowski was approved as an adult pool worker and Tara Tedrow as adult athletic department worker. Student athletic department workers approved were Ella Albright, Grace Calvin, Marie Hutchinson, Mason Thomas, and Kassidy Zientek.

Nick Lavinder was offered a supplemental contract to be the varsity softball coach.

Donations approved included $4,401 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters for girls soccer uniforms; $2,800 from the Boosters for wrestling record board; $2,000 from the Boosters for travel; $1,999 from Boosters for HUDL; $1,392 from Boosters for volleyball jerseys; $1,000 to the high school golf team in memory of William “Bill” Robert Morrison; and 100 pounds of ground beef form an anonymous donor to the elementary school food pantry.

Also at the meeting, the Board approved a resolution stating their opposition to House Bill 290, also known as the Backpack Bill.