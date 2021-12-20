NSCC announces new agriculture scholarship

The Northwest State Community College Foundation in collaboration with the NSCC Agricultural Studies Program recently announced the development of the Ag Grows Here scholarship. This scholarship is supported by donations from local agribusinesses and individual donors.

Redline Equipment of Archbold is the first donor to initiate a gift that will be awarded fall of 2022. “When students are awarded an educational scholarship from the NSCC Foundation, they understand that we support them in their educational journey by removing financial barriers,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of the NSCC Foundation.

The scholarship will be awarded in $1,500 increments to learners enrolled in the agricultural studies program at Northwest State Community College. The number of scholarships provided each year depends on funds available.

First preference is given to learners who attain American FFA Degrees and second preference is given to learners who achieved State FFA Degrees or 10/11 year 4-H membership.

John Wilson of Archbold has been a champion to Northwest State in many capacities, and is very knowledgeable about the Ag industry. Wilson currently serves on the Ag Advisory Board, and noted he “is excited to see the investment into our community for future farmers and 4-H members.”

For more information on the Ag Grows Here scholarship, as well as all other NSCC Foundation and College scholarship opportunities, visit NorthwestState.edu/scholarships or call 419-267-5511.