FCCC preschool holds Christmas program

Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare Center students presented their annual Christmas program for parents and grandparents. The Early Childhood Education students at the Career Center work with the children as part of their lab experience and led them in the program. Shown during the program with Santa and Mrs. Claus are, front row from left, Jaxson Woods (Archbold); Owen Nofziger (Wauseon); Benjamin Nordan (Napoleon); Reggie Bostater (Delta); Brenex Baden (Ridgeville Corners); Hazley Reed (Napoleon); Kianna Bowers (Wauseon); Bud Schroeder (Defiance); Wren Fisher (Napoleon); Charlie Rentschler (Liberty Center); Aubree Ferry (Stryker). Back row, from left, Mrs. Claus; Santa Claus; and Katelyn Metz holding Clayton Bogert (Wauseon).

The preschool operates under the direction of Early Childhood Education instructor, Susan Myers, along with Preschool Staff Person, Katelyn Metz, and Education Aide, Jennifer Hutchison.